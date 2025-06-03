Weather and its role in local construction

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Thanks to relatively dry conditions across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa during the month of May, construction work across Rochester and surrounding areas has been kept on schedule.

May was slightly above average in terms of temperatures across the area but was well below average in terms of monthly precipitation. In fact, Rochester didn’t even receive half of the precipitation it typically does!

These drier conditions have allowed construction crews to continue working on construction projects such as the stretch of U.S. Hwy 14 between U.S. Hwy 52 and Marion Road in Rochester, while remaining on pace to finish in late summer of 2025.

“We’re probably you know, give or take, on schedule, there is always some flex and fluctuations…like you said it was generally dry, you know there was very concentrated rain days like that but overall, it was good.” says Mike Dougherty, MnDOT Spokesperson.

Other projects across the area include the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Olmsted County Road 112. This intersection has a history of crashes and incidents according to Mike, and local residents are glad the project is underway.

“We got good feedback from the neighbors, the people that live in that area, they’ve seen a lot of near misses, crashes that are concerning, you know were in agreement with us, and so that’s why we went about with that project.” says Mike.

U.S. Highway 63 is also entirely closed from Spring Valley, MN to the Iowa border until July.

We need to replace those panels that have been broken, any joints in the concrete that are broken, so they are lifting all that out and that can be dangerous for people driving near there.” says Mike.

Mike also emphasizes the importance of “knowing before you go” so that you are not caught off guard when encountering local construction.

“It’s really important for people to plan ahead, whether it’s their day-to-day trips, their weekend trips, just spend a couple of minutes looking at what’s on that route ahead of time.”

For more information on each of these projects, head to MnDOT’s website below for detours, project details, and dates.

Southeast Minnesota District 6 – MnDOT