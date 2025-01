(ABC 6 News) — The NAACP Rochester Branch, in partnership with the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, is holding an annual community event to commemorate the life and work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The program includes a keynote address from Prexy Nesbitt, an American activist, educator, and international speaker. It also includes remarks by Wale Elegbede, the President of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP.