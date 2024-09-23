Waterville man to receive Carnegie Medal for Albert Lea rescue

ABC 6 NEWS — A Waterville man will soon receive a medal for rescuing a driver who went into Fountain Lake in Albert Lea last year.

On September 20, 2023, 85-year-old Dalton Weise’s pickup truck went over a retaining wall and plunged into Fountain Lake. Disoriented, Weise was unable to free himself from the truck.

That’s when 25-year-old Dalton Grose, who was working on a boat nearby at the time, piloted over, dove into the water and pulled Weise’s truck door open before pulling Weise from the truck and brought Weise to a dock where he’d be checked on by emergency personnel.

Now, Grose will be one of 18 people to receive the Carnegie Medal, given out to citizens who encounter great risks while trying to save people.

Grose was announced as one of the recipients on Monday, September 23. According to the foundation awarding the medals, they can take two to three months to arrive.