WATCH NOW: Law enforcement updates public on search for suspected assassin



(ABC 6 News) – Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Department of Public Safety leaders update the public on the search for Vance Boelter.

Boelter is suspected of murdering State Representative Melissa Hortman, as well as shooting State Senator John Hoffman and both lawmaker’s spouses.

His vehicle was located in Sibley County this afternoon.

The Minnesota DPS announced a press conference to begin at 5:30. The press conference is delayed.

