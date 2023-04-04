Warrant issued for Texas man accused of sexually abusing Freeborn County boys

(ABC 6 News) – A warrant was issued in Freeborn County Friday for 46-year-old David Bernard Suess Sr., after Suess Sr. failed to appear in court on charges of sexually abusing two Freeborn County children from 2011 to 2015.

According to a complaint warrant filed in early March, Suess Sr. is charged with four counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration between 2011 and 2014, and one count of criminal sexual conduct–multiple acts over time involving the first alleged victim, who was about 7 years old in 2011 and about 10 in 2014.

Suess Sr. faces another charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a second alleged victim between 2014 and 2015.

The second child was about 11 in 2014, according to the complaint warrant.

The first alleged victim, now an adult, also told police Suess Sr. physically abused him and the second victim, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Suess Sr. moved to Lufkin, Texas and failed to appear in Freeborn County Court Thursday, March 30.

A warrant for his arrest was issued March 31.