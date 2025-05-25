Warmer Sunday, more clouds for Memorial Day

Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer heading into Sunday, with more cloud cover returning for Memorial Day.

The cloud cover forecast for tonight is a bit of a mixed bag for the viewing area. More clouds will linger across Northern Iowa, keeping overnight low temperatures more mild, in the mid to upper 40F’s. Southeastern Minnesota will see more clearing, especially closer to U.S. Highway 14, resulting in slightly cooler overnight lows, in the mid 40F’s.

If you are heading out this evening, there will be areas of cloud cover. However, precipitation chances will remain on the low end. Winds will be light out of the northeast, between 5 to 10 mph, making for a relatively quiet evening.

Sunday will be very similar to today cloud cover wise, except there will be a bit more cloud cover across Northern Iowa during the morning hours. Any cloud cover is not expected to have much of an impact on temperatures, as most of us will likely see sun through the course of the day.

High temperatures are set to climb near 70F, give or take a few degrees, across all of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Winds remain light out of the northeast, between 5 to 10 mph once again.

Cloud cover is expected to increase across the entire viewing area Memorial Day, as an upper level low pressure approaches from the northwest. Luckily, precipitation chances will remain low through the course of the day.

It will be a touch cooler, thanks to the increased cloud cover, but it will still be a pleasant day temperatures wise. Winds remain generally light out of an easterly direction, between 5 to 10 mph.

The overall theme through the remainder of the holiday weekend is that while cloud cover may be around at times, the chances for any precipitation are very low. It will be slightly cooler than average, but still comfortable for any holiday parades, barbecue’s and some time out on the boat!