Warm Wednesday with showers, thunderstorms likely late, some possibly strong in North Iowa

Summer warmth will continue for another day with temperatures expecting to be well above average before showers and thunderstorms arrive later in the day through the evening.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will push into the lower 80s across Southeast Minnesota and middle-to-upper- 80s likely across North Iowa where a frontal boundary is expected to layout from west-to-east.

Moisture and daytime instability will pool along and south of this boundary with a wave of energy pushing along it by late afternoon which will trigger showers and thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong-to-severe with large hail and gusty winds as the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end, Level 1 (of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms in place south of I-90. The timing of any potential severe weather will be mainly between 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some heavy downpours possible.

There may also be some wildfire smoke in the air just north of this boundary across portions of Southeast Minnesota.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Thursday morning.