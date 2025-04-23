Warm Wednesday with a shower, thunderstorm possible for some

Wednesday will be a warm day with temperatures expecting to be well above average. A shower or thunderstorm will also be possible for some areas while most will likely stay dry.

A frontal boundary will be located near the Minnesota and Iowa state line setting up a tricky forecast. Bits of energy will move along the boundary leading to the chance of showers and some possible thunderstorms. The higher chances will likely be near and south of I-90 with most other areas likely staying dry.

Temperatures will be warm with afternoon highs expecting to range from the upper 60s to lower 70s which will be more than 10 degrees above average.

The wind is expected to be light-to-calm out of the northwest.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm may develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning although most will likely stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s by morning.