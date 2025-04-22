Warm Tuesday with gradual clearing, afternoon sunshine

Clouds from an overnight system will gradually clear with sunshine expected for the second half of the day along with warmer than average temperatures.

A quick-moving system brought rain and thunderstorms to much of the Weather First area overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Clouds will gradually clear through the morning with sunshine expected around lunchtime into the afternoon.

It’ll be a warm day with temperatures expecting to push into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

There will be a light breeze with a southeast-to-west wind around 5-15 mph.

The sky will stay mostly clear on Tuesday night along with an at times light-to-calm wind. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s by Wednesday morning.