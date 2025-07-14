Warm, sunny and more humid Monday

Summer warmth and humidity will greet the Weather First area to start the week as temperatures are expected to be well above average for the middle of July.

The day will be dry under a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures will push into the middle-to-upper- 80s for late afternoon highs which is well above the average high of 81° for mid-July.

The humidity will be a bit more noticeable as dew point temperatures push into the middle 60s.

The wind is expected to be light out of the south at around 5 to 15 mph.

The sky will remain mostly clear through Monday night. Southerly flow will keep temperatures warm as they drop into the upper 60s to near 70° by Tuesday morning.