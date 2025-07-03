Warm, humid Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible, some strong

Warm and humid air will continue to inch itself into the area on Thursday which will help fuel a few afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong.

A weak frontal boundary is expected to drape itself across the area as some energy passes through during the afternoon hours. It’ll interact with moisture and daytime instability which will likely be enough to pop a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Although, most communities will stay dry.

A strong thunderstorm is possible which may produce strong wind gusts, small hail and brief heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end Level 1 (of 5) severe risk across the entire Weather First area.

Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny sky with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s to near 90° by late afternoon. The high humidity will help drive the heat index (feels-like) into the lower 90s.

Overall, the wind will be light out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will fizzle out around or after sunset with a few passing clouds through the night. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with temperatures falling into the lower 70s by Friday morning.