Warm, but comfortable Wednesday with sunshine

Sunshine is expected on Wednesday along with slightly above average temperatures for early July and fairly comfortable humidity.

High pressure perched over the Upper Midwest will lead to a dry day under a mainly sunny sky. Some clouds will likely bubble up during the afternoon heating of the day, but still should see plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to push into the low-to-middle- 80s for afternoon highs. The humidity will be fairly low for July standards making for a comfortable day.

The wind will be light and variable.

Clouds will increase through Wednesday night with the chance of a few showers and possible thunderstorms early Thursday morning. Temperatures will dip into the middle 60s by morning.