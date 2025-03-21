Gov. Tim Walz addresses Rochester at town hall

Walz in Rochester for Townhall

(ABC 6 News) – 1,500 People spilled inside the auditorium at John Marshall High School in Rochester awaiting to see Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speak at a town hall.

One by one people took turns asking the governor their questions. A wide variety of topics were covered tanging from education to veterans affairs and LGBTQ+ rights. However, lots of people voiced their objection to Elon Musk’s involvement in the federal government.

“We need to make the public understand how truly unpopular this guy is, he is, he’s super unpopular, and we make it a liability,” Walz said.

The governor’s visit to Rochester is the fourth stop on a national tour of town halls held in republican held districts. Walz previously made stops in Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin. His stop in Rochester comes at a time when many in the community are fed up with the lack of communication from their representative Brad Finstad.

Terry Gjersvik was among the 1,500 people in line to see Walz and expressed his frustration with Finstad.

“Right now we’re seeing our congressman Brad Finstad being unavailable to talk about our concerns,” Gjersvik said.

But on the other side of the political aisle, The Republican Party of Olmsted County criticized the town hall calling it “political theatre. “

Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron) said Walz is too busy with the town halls and losing focus on the issues in Minnesota.

“We’re weeks away from a shutdown and the governor doesn’t seem to be paying attention to what we need in the state of Minnesota,” Quam said.

According to Quam, republican leaders are not hosting town halls because they’re focused on doing the job they were elected to do.

“Our job now is to get a budget so that we don’t shut the government down and it’s not trivial when you’re spending billions ,ore than what’s coming in,” Quam said.

Despite the criticism, Governor Walz’s team emphasized this is the listening is part of the job. Walz has not said weather or not he plans to run for a third term as governor, however he has ruled out any campaign for U.S. Senate.