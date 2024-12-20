Walz, Flannagan announce appointments to multiple state boards
ABC 6 NEWS — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flannagan have announced a number of appointments to various boards and agencies across the state.
The appointees include multiple people from our area, including Laura Isenor from Pine Island and Abraham Tieman from Rochester; both of whom were appointed to the council on disability.
The full list of appointees is below:
- Emily Viergutz – Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System
- Leah Carpenter – Council on Disability
- Laura Isenor – Council on Disability
- Abraham Tieman – Council on Disability
- Jeremy Tyler – Council on Disability
- Jessica Werlein – Council on Disability
- Robert Wudlick – Council on Disability
- Paul Goering – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment
- Kathryn Kallas – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment
- Mary Maertens – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment
- Carol Olson – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment
- Chelsea Rivers – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment
- Prachi Striker – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment
- Aaron Vande Linde – Office of School Trust Lands
- Deborah Gleason – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Jacob Knaffla – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Frances Lane – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Stephen Larson – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Kelly Lemke – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Amy McClellan – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Bethany Schwerr – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Morris Thompson – Statewide Independent Living Council
- Jo Earhart – Supervised Release Board