Walz, Flannagan announce appointments to multiple state boards

By KAALTV

ABC 6 NEWS — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flannagan have announced a number of appointments to various boards and agencies across the state.

The appointees include multiple people from our area, including Laura Isenor from Pine Island and Abraham Tieman from Rochester; both of whom were appointed to the council on disability.

The full list of appointees is below:

  • Emily Viergutz – Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System 
  • Leah Carpenter – Council on Disability
  • Laura Isenor – Council on Disability
  • Abraham Tieman – Council on Disability 
  • Jeremy Tyler – Council on Disability 
  • Jessica Werlein – Council on Disability 
  • Robert Wudlick – Council on Disability 
  • Paul Goering – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment
  • Kathryn Kallas – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment 
  • Mary Maertens – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment 
  • Carol Olson – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment 
  • Chelsea Rivers – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment 
  • Prachi Striker – Executive Board of Direct Care and Treatment 
  • Aaron Vande Linde – Office of School Trust Lands
  • Deborah Gleason – Statewide Independent Living Council
  • Jacob Knaffla – Statewide Independent Living Council 
  • Frances Lane – Statewide Independent Living Council
  • Stephen Larson – Statewide Independent Living Council 
  • Kelly Lemke – Statewide Independent Living Council
  • Amy McClellan – Statewide Independent Living Council 
  • Bethany Schwerr – Statewide Independent Living Council 
  • Morris Thompson – Statewide Independent Living Council 
  • Jo Earhart – Supervised Release Board 