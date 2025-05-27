Volunteers needed for VA Wheelchair Games in Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – The Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System is in need of volunteers to help at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. The games will run from Thursday, July 17 through Tuesday, July 22 in Minneapolis. The games are the world’s largest adaptive sports and rehabilitation event designed exclusively for U.S. military Veterans with disabilities.

Volunteer opportunities will be available for anyone age 10 and over. Volunteers can assist with anything from greeting Veterans at the airport to helping with setup and registration. Volunteer registration is now open, with shifts of just four hours available, and opportunities for groups to volunteer together.

This will be the 44th year of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. They are co-presented by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Paralyzed Veterans of America. The games will feature over 20 competitions, including 11 Paralympic sports. Most events will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

It is also the second time the Minneapolis VA Health Care System has hosted the event since 2005.