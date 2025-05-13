(KSTP) – Vikings to play in Ireland, London in back-to-back weeks this season

For the first time, an NFL team will be playing back-to-back international games this season – and the Minnesota Vikings will be the ones to do so.

On Tuesday, the team announced they will be playing in both Dublin and London.

The first international game of the two will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin’s Croke Park. That game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Then, the Vikings will take on the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 8:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Dates for ticket sales have yet to be released. The team says there are travel packages available for each game. Details on those packages can be found by CLICKING HERE.

The full NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.