VIDEO: Hennepin County announces charges against Boelter

(ABC 6 News) – State and local officials hold a press conference to announce murder charges against Vance Boelter, the man accused of killing House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and attacking Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

On Sunday night, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that it would charge Boelter with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

