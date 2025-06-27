Vehicle crashes into Eagle Lake Public Works building

(ABC 6 News) – Everyone is safe after a vehicle crashed into the Eagle Lake Public Works building at 90 LeRay Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash site at 3:39 p.m. and found the vehicle partially inside the building. Sheriff’s investigators determined 28-year-old Nicole Marie Neubert of Eagle Lake attempted to park her 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer on North Agency Street facing the building.

Neubert told deputies on scene, she panicked when the car began moving forward and accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake causing the crash.

The driver was uninjured and the area of the building that was hit was unoccupied at the time of the

collision. No impairment was suspected, and the crash appears accidental.