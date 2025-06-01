Vehicle catches fire outside RPS graduation

A parked vehicle burst into flames outside the Mayo High School graduation ceremony at the Civic Center.

(ABC 6 News) — During what was meant to be a day of celebration, an unexpected interruption happened outside the graduation ceremony for Mayo High School on May 31.

A parked vehicle burst into flames in the Civic Center parking lot just before 3 p.m.

Rochester fire crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, but not before the white SUV was heavily damaged.

Fortunately, the vehicle was unoccupied, and no one was hurt putting out the fire.

It’s believed to have started from an overheated engine.

The Rochester Fire Department captain on scene told ABC 6 News the owner, who was attending the graduation, was notified.