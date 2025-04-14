UPDATE: Rochester police investigate late March shooting; warrants point to attempted theft gone wrong

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is advancing their investigation following reports of gunfire on March 31.

At that time, dispatch received multiple reports of gunshots in the near 56th St. NW and 55th Ave. NW around 11:15 p.m.

On Monday, the Rochester Police Department publicly filed a search warrant to comb through a cellphone, including its search history, communication history and deleted files.

According to the search warrant application, the alleged shooting occurred in a vehicle in the George Gibbs Elementary School parking lot.

The shooting victim, who was shot in the foot and back, told police they met with 2-3 people at the school in an attempt to sell THC cartridges

They say shots were fired when they refused to hand over the cartridges.

However, the warrant claims that police searched the victim’s cell phone during questioning, and learned the victim may have been involved in an attempted theft.

Police say they discovered a Snapchat conversation where the alleged victim discussed robbing one of the people who was meeting up to buy cartridges.

At that point, police considered the shooting victim a possible criminal suspect and ceased the search until they could file the warrant.