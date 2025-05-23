UPDATE: Man charged for alleged knife assault at The Landing

(ABC 6 News) – A man is facing multiple charges allegedly assaulting another man with a knife at The Landing.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called in on May 22 at around 5:15 p.m. The suspect, 29-year-old Refugio Muniz III allegedly threatened Landing staff members with the knife, as well as assaulting his victim.

Muniz was taken into custody by the Rochester Police Department.

In his initial court appearance this morning, he has been charged with Felony 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk and Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree.

PREVIOUS STORY: UPDATE: Charges filed against The Landing MN stabbing suspect – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

In April, Ricardo Elizondo Jr., 52, was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon following an alleged stabbing in The Landing parking lot.