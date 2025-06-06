UPDATE: Crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Police are investigating crash at 3rd Ave. Southwest and 3rd St. Southwest in downtown Rochester after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thurs. evening.

According to the Rochester Police Dept., the pedestrian is a 30-year-old man and was listed as seriously injured. He is in the hospital for observation.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating, says Communications Specialist Amanda Grayson with RPD.

No names are being released as of right now.

More information on the driver is expected on Fri. morning.

The investigation is ongoing.