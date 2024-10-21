Unseasonably warm, breezy Monday

Summerlike warm temperatures are expected on Monday as high’s will be more typical of the middle of July than October.

Temperatures will soar to near or in the lower 80s across the entire Weather First area. Some high-level cirrus clouds will move in throughout the day leading to filtered sunshine.

The clouds are a sign of some moisture moving into the area ahead of a weak system that will pass through Iowa on Monday night into Tuesday which may produce a spotty shower or sprinkles across north Iowa.

It’ll be a breezy day with a wind that’ll gust up to 20-25 MPH at times.

There’ll be some passing clouds Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures expecting to drop into the middle 50s by Tuesday morning.