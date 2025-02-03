Ukrainian War nears third anniversary; Minnesota man reflects on time in captivity

(ABC 6 News-) Winona native Tyler Jacob was teaching English with his wife in Ukraine, when, attempting to flee the country, Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion in February of 2022.

As the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukrainian War approaches, Jacob reflected on the harrowing experience, where he said he was detained and questioned by Russian soldiers for nearly a week.

“They took me to court,” he said, ” and like…actually sentenced me to 10 days in prison. It was pretty surreal.”

Jacob said he was transported by train from Simferopol to Moscow.

“They were checking me and questioning me every day in a little interrogation room, like the James Bond movies was basically what it was like.”

After intervention through many government agencies working through the office of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Jacob was eventually freed and allowed to return.

“This was a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Tina Hauser, Tyler’s mother. But I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety,” “We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support all over the country.”

