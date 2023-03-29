Two teenaged girls arrested after incident at Gates of Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested two girls, ages 15 and 16, after a Tuesday night incident at the Gates apartment complex.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the RPD, officers responded to 2015 41st Street NW at about 9 p.m. after callers reported around six people disputing in the parking lot, said one individual was swinging a bat, and told police they may have heard gunshots.

According to Moilanen, officers on the scene did not locate a firearm or shell casings on the scene, but did locate a bat.

Moilanen said officers interviewed witnesses and juveniles in a white 2015 Chevy Equinox who were allegedly part of the disagreement.

During the investigation, police arrested the 15- and 16-year-olds for obstructing the legal process, Moilanen said.

Moilanen claimed the girls may also face charges of 4th-degree assault of a peace officer, after allegedly kicking officers in the face as they were placed in the squad car and allegedly spitting on an officer.