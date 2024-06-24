Two Rochester men accused of armed robbery

(ABC 6 News) – Two Rochester men are facing felony charges for allegedly robbing a man at knifepoint.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 56th Street NW and 52nd Avenue NW on Friday, June 21 at approximately 1:00 p.m. The male victim told police his acquaintance, 30-year-old Mohamed Mumin, attacked him while holding a knife to his throat before taking his money and other belongings.

The victim told police the driver of the car, 44-year-old Martin Mayotte, threatened to kill him if he did not comply.

Police arrested both Mumin and Mayotte a short time later. Mayotte is facing felony charges of threats of violence – reckless disregard risk, while Mumin is facing felony charges of Second-Degree aggravated robbery.