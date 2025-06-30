Two injured in Houston County crash

(ABC 6 News) – Two Minnesota women were injured, following a crash on Highway 44 in Houston County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Crash report, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was heading south on highway 44 near County Road 20 when it collided with a 2021 Buick Encore that was heading north at 10:32 p.m.

Both the driver of the Buick, 70-year-old Anne Lee of Caledonia and 38-year-old Kalya Rose Connor suffered non-life threating injuries in the collision, and were treated at area medical facilties.

According to the crash report, alcohol was a factor in the crash.