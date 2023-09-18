Two Forest City teenagers charged with reckless use of explosive devices in high school parking lot

(ABC 6 News) – Two Forest City teenagers have been charged in relation to an explosives incident in the Forest City High School parking lot Sept. 7.

According to Winnebago County court documents, 18-year-olds David Michael Rick and Landon Anthony Gerdes are accused of setting off three “pool chemical bombs” around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Rick was taken into custody Sept. 7 and appeared in Winnebago County Court Monday, Sept. 18, on a charge of felony possession of explosive materials or destructive device with intent to use; and another charge of serious misdemeanor reckless use of explosives or destructive device.

According to court documents, Gerdes was charged by summons a day later, and is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Sept. 25.

Gerdes faces a charge of serious misdemeanor reckless use of explosives or destructive device; as well as a charge of felony threat–explosive or incendiary device.

ABC 6 News has reached out to law enforcement and Winnebago attorneys for more information.