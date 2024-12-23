Two arrested for attempted electronic heist

(ABC 6 News) – Two people are in jail after allegedly stealing six iPads and two PlayStation 5 consoles from the Rochester Best Buy.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the theft occurred at the store located at 4050 Hwy 52 N. Police were given a vehicle description and discovered the suspects at a northwest Rochester gas station with missing electronics inside the vehicle.

Twenty-year-old Kenneth Machen of Minneapolis and eighteen-year-old Roberta Howard were arrested and are being held in the Olmsted County Adult Correction Center. They face multiple shoplifting charges.