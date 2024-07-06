Tropical Storm Beryl takes aim at south Texas

(ABC 6 News) — As of Saturday evening, Beryl is a strong tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify back into a category 1 hurricane, before making landfall in south Texas late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Those with interests in south Texas should monitor Beryl closely.

Damaging hurricane-force winds are expected to parts of the lower and middle Texas coast. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for parts of coastal Texas.

Flash flooding and urban flooding is expected – and some may be considerable in these parts of Texas.

Rip currents will also create dangerous conditions and the National Hurricane Center urges any beachgoers to heed warning flags and advice of lifeguards and other officials before going into the water.

