Triton High School hosts 2025 Dodge County Business Expo

Dodge Co Biz Expo

(ABC 6 News)- Over 100 local vendors filed into the gym at Triton High School on Saturday, looking to get the word out about their businesses.

As we move into springtime, local business owners are preparing for how the seasons changing will affect their bottom line.

“It’s pretty consistent but certainly when the warmer temperatures come, we’re able to grow into more communities,” said Rick Kroll, Wireless Operations Manager at Midco.

Rod French, owner of Power Lift Doors by French Manufacturing said they are moving into the slow season, but the expo helps keeps customers rolling in.

“Things are starting to look forward, we’re getting some more quotes, asking some quotes, and I think it’s going to be a good year after all,” French said.

As for Midco, a rural internet service company, it was their first time at the expo and they were excited to gain exposure.

“It’s nice to be able to get our name out there because I’ve had a number of people who stopped by the booth wondering who Midco was, and it was nice to get our name out there and hopefully spread that word,” Kroll said.

Though networking for small businesses was the event’s main draw, plenty of churches also made an appearance.

“I think the best thing is to just find out where people are at spiritually. You know having spiritual conversations with people that you never get to have if you meet them at the grocery store, it’s really not always a great place. But if you meet them here, it’s like alright well, that’s why we’re here,” said Frank Bernau, Pastor at Anchor of Hope Church.

They all expressed the importance of shedding light on their organization.

“If you’re not here, you might not be in business no longer so you gotta keep the word out there, you gotta keep talking with people, shake hands, and just meet with people,” said French.

The Dodge County Expo is a yearly thing, it is expected to continue next year.