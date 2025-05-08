Train collides with tractor truck in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – A Canadian Pacific train collision with a tractor truck resulted in non-life threatening injures for the driver.



According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, crews were notified Tuesday, May 5, at around 10:50 a.m. Witnesses near 870th Avenue, just south of County Road 6, told deputies they could hear the Canadian Pacific train. They report it was sounding its horn as it neared the gravel road.



Deputies say 25-year-old Lukas Peterson, slowed his 2006 tractor truck as he neared the tracks, but did not stop. The train, which Canadian Pacific officials estimated was traveling 40 miles per hour when it collided with the truck. The impact was on the passenger’s side engine area and forced the vehicle into the ditch.



Crews helped Peterson out of the vehicle before he went to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. The are no charges from the incident, however sheriff’s officials say citations are possible.