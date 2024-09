ABC 6 NEWS — There could soon be some changes on your commute through Rochester, as the City of Rochester is announcing new traffic control changes beginning Tuesday, September 17.

According to a release from the city, drivers on 61 Avenue Northwest will be required to make a stop at 51 Street Northwest going both directions. Drivers on 51 street will not be required to stop.

Previously, drivers had not been required to stop on any of the roads.