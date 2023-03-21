Tigers fall to DeLaSalle in Class 3A quarterfinals, 71-66

(ABC 6 News) – The Stewartville Tigers looked to make some noise in their first appearance in the state tournament Tuesday.

The Tigers took on the 3-seed DeLaSalle in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena. Stewartville fell behind early and took a 12-point deficit into the break, 35-23.

Stewartville would narrow the gap to three In the second half, led by Tegan Malone with 14 points, Henry Tschetter added 14. The Islanders PJ Pounds II finished with 20 points and helped the Islanders close out the game wining 71-66.

DeLaSalle will face 2-seed Orono Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Target Center. The Tigers will take on Hermantown in the consolation bracket Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Concordia University

Tigers were feisty, but couldn't closes the gap. @tigerbbask falls to #3 DeLaSalle 71-66 in the Class AAA Boys Basketball Tournament.@ABC6NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZmgC44dEwC — José Solís (@JoseTweetSports) March 21, 2023

You can catch the semi-finals and finals on This TV 6.2, Roku, ABC 6 News Now app, or streaming live on kaaltv.com.