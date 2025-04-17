Thunderstorms likely late Thursday afternoon and evening, some possibly strong

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday especially during the late afternoon and evening hours when a few may become strong or severe.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late morning to early afternoon hours as a warm front lifts north through the area with warmer air and moisture arriving behind it, however more widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon and evening hours as a cold front passes through from west-to-east.

A strong or severe thunderstorm is certainly possible as the front interacts with some daytime instability and moisture. The main threat would be large hail with strong wind gusts as a secondary threat along with a low-end tornado risk.

The main window for any severe weather is mainly in the 5PM to Midnight timeframe. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Weather First area in a Level 2 (of 5) risk for the potential of severe thunderstorms.

The bulk of any showers and thunderstorms will likely exit the area around midnight although a few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible overnight into Friday morning.

It’ll be a blustery day with a south wind gusting up to 30-35 mph at times bringing in warmer air with temperatures expecting to be in the middle-to-upper 60s for afternoon highs.