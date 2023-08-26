Three injured after crash in Olmsted County Friday evening

(ABC 6 News) – Three people are injured after a crash that happened near Stewartville Friday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at Schuman Drive Northwest in Olmsted County.

MSP crash report officials say that two vehicles, a Nissan Rogue driven by 66-year-old Jeffrey Ihrke of Rochester and a Ford Explorer driven by Richard Budde, 77 of Lanesboro, were heading south on Highway 63.

The two vehicles made contact near Schuman Drive Northwest.

Ihrke, as well as his passenger 66-year-old Jeanne Ihrke of Rochester, were both sent to Saint Mary’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Budde was not injured in the crash, but one of his passengers, 76-year-old Sandra Burkholder of Harmony, is also being treated at Saint Mary’s for non-life-threatening injuries.

Burkholder was not wearing a seatbelt.

The road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office as well as Stewartville Police Dept. also assisted on the scene.