Three arrested in connection with 21-year-old woman’s death

(ABC 6 News) – Three Mankato residents were arrested Monday in connection with a 2022 overdose death, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

According to the MRVDTF, a 21-year-old woman was found dead in her Mankato apartment Dec. 1, 2022.

Agents arrested Haley Marie Ross, 23, Conner Lee Hoeft, 21, and Kueth Pamier Ruae, 25, on suspicion of distributing the substance that caused the 21-year-old woman’s death.

All three were charged with 3rd-degree murder and 4th-degree controlled substance sale in Blue Earth County, according to the MRVDTF.