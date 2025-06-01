Thousands of RPS students celebrate graduation day

Rochester Public Schools students celebrate graduating from high school.

(ABC 6 News) – One by one, graduates from Rochester Public Schools filed into the Mayo Civic Center smiling from ear to ear throughout Saturday, May 31.

Thousands of them walked across the stage shaking the hands of school and district leaders. Friends, family and community members watched from afar exhibiting their pride.

Century High School graduate Shakir Elzain said he’s happy to be done and feels like the four years added up.

“I feel like old to be honest, I feel like ‘unc,’ I’m excited to see what the future holds,” Elzain said.

Meanwhile Mayo High School graduate William Cook-McKnight said he felt like his work throughout high school paid off.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of sweat and tears went into graduating high school,” Cook-McKnight said. “It’s awesome to be done with this and move on to something brand new and exciting.”

Graduates said there is a lot to look forward to after high school. For John Marshall High School graduate Brianna Hofbauer, it’s a chance to enjoy life.

“Probably the freedom, living life, that kind of stuff… traveling,” Hofbauer said.

Some students like Mayo High School graduate Lilas Alhalhooli will go on to study biomedical engineering at the University of Minnesota (UMN).

Century High School Graduate Basmalla Hussein will join Alhalhooli at UMN but Basmalla said she wants to pursue teaching

“I want aspire to be the type of people that this school district inspired me to be,” Hussein said.

For Mayo High School graduates Patrick Haslam and Bodie Young, starting their collegiate soccer careers is next on their to-do list. Haslam will play at University of South Carolina Upstate and Young will play at Coker University in South Carolina.

As far as what students will remember most about high school, their success and friends they made along the way were high points. John Marshall Graduate Eli Ladu said 10 years from now, he’ll look fondly on his time playing on the football team.

“Helping my team go to state for the first time in 20 years going to rebuild our football team our track team, all that,” Ladu said.

For Mayo High School graduates Eoin Porrata and Joshua Andrada, they will remember the time they spent together.

“We worked hard but you know I’m just happy I had people like him with me,” Porrata said indicating Andrada.



