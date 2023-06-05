The Search Continues: Jodi Huisentruit turns 55 on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Monday is an especially a tough day for those who know and love Jodi Huisentruit.

The beloved Mason City news anchor who went missing in 1995, turns 55-years-old on Monday. Instead of celebrating her birthday with family and friends, they’re still looking for answers on where she is.

She was real and authentic, her personality brought people together.

Jodi went missing on her way to work in Mason City almost 28 years ago.

The Find Jodi team is still looking answers. Combing through tips on where she might be.

They want to see her again. They want to see her smile.

“As time goes on, that’s our principle rule at Find Jodi. To be a lighthouse for her remembrance,” Scott Fuller, team member of Find Jodi said. “I think there comes a time where even the most optimistic investigator has a hard time asking well it’s been so long, so many people have looked at this case, what difference can I make? What keeps you going is hope. Someday we’re going to have an answer.”

The Find Jodi team has been keeping busy this year keeping Jodi’s presence alive in the River City.

They just renewed a billboard made possible by donations.

And throughout everything, Scott is fighting for answers alongside his team to bring Jodi home.

“What would you tell Jodi on her birthday?”

“I would tell her while she’s being remembered for the worst thing that ever happened to her, I would tell her she’s impacted more people than she’s ever known,” Fuller said.

And that impact, will live on forever.

For more information on Find Jodi, visit this link.