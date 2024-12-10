The Latest: UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect to appear in Pennsylvania court

Manhattan police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Nicholas Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEOBrian Thompson. Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, while carrying a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.

Mangione is being held without bail in Pennsylvania on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. Late Monday, Manhattan prosecutors charged him with five counts, including murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Here’s the latest:

Mangione’s demeanor in court

Mangione, wearing an orange jumpsuit, mostly stared straight ahead at the hearing, occasionally consulting papers, rocking in his chair, or looking back at the gallery.

This booking photo released Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

At one point, he began to speak to respond to the court discussion, but was quieted by his lawyer.

Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO is contesting his extradition back to New York

Luigi Mangione, 26, has also been denied bail at a brief court hearing in western Pennsylvania. He has 14 days to challenge the bail decision.

An account on X that appears to belong to Mangione was still up as of Tuesday

That’s with some intervention from owner Elon Musk.

The account, which hasn’t posted since June, was briefly suspended by X. But after a user inquired about it in a post Monday, Musk responded “This happened without my knowledge. Looking into it.” The account was later reinstated.

Other social media companies such as Meta have removed his accounts. According to X rules, the platform removes “any accounts maintained by individual perpetrators of terrorist, violent extremist, or mass violent attacks, as well as any accounts glorifying the perpetrator(s), or dedicated to sharing manifestos and/or third party links where related content is hosted.”

Mangione is not accused of perpetrating a terrorist or mass attack — he has been charged with murder — and his account doesn’t appear to share any writings about the case.

Mangione shouted and struggled with officers as he arrived in court

He shouted something that was partly unintelligible, but referred to an “insult to the intelligence of the American people.”

He’s there for an arraignment on local charges stemming from his arrest Monday.

Mangione arrives at court in Pennsylvania

He was dressed in an orange jumpsuit as officers led him from a vehicle into the courthouse.

Local defense lawyer Thomas Dickey is expected to represent the 26-year-old at a Tuesday afternoon hearing at the Blair County Courthouse. Dickey declined comment before the hearing.

Mangione could have the Pennsylvania charges read aloud to him and may be asked to enter a plea.

They include possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. In New York, he was charged late Monday with murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson.

Bulletin says Mangione likely motivated by anger toward ‘parasitic’ health insurance companies

Mangione likely was motivated by his anger with what he called “parasitic” health insurance companies and a disdain with corporate greed, said a a law enforcement bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

He wrote that the U.S. has the most expensive healthcare system in the world and that the profits of major corporations continue to rise while “our life expectancy” does not, according to the bulletin, based on a review of the suspect’s hand-written notes and social media postings.

He appeared to view the targeted killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO as a symbolic takedown, asserting in his note that he is the “first to face it with such brutal honesty,” the bulletin said.

Mangione called “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski a “political revolutionary” and may have found inspiration from the man who carried out a series of bombings while railing against modern society and technology, the document said.

Police say they found ‘written admissions about the crime’ in Luigi Mangione’s belongings

A felony warrant filed in New York cites Altoona Officer Christy Wasser as saying she found the writings along with a semi-automatic pistol and an apparent silencer.

The filing echoes earlier statements from NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny who said Mangione had a three-page, handwritten document that shows “some ill will toward corporate America.”

Mangione is now charged in Pennsylvania with being a fugitive of justice.

McDonald’s customer: ‘My one friend thought he looked like the shooter’

A customer at the McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where Mangione was arrested said one of his friends had commented beforehand that the man looked like the suspect wanted for the shooting in New York City.

“It started out almost a little bit like a joke, my one friend thought he looked like the shooter,” said the customer, who declined to give his full name, on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t really a joke, but we laughed about it,” he added.

Manhattan prosecutors have obtained a warrant for Mangione’s arrest

The warrant on murder and other charges is a step that could help expedite his extradition from Pennsylvania.

In court papers made public Tuesday, a New York City police detective reiterated key findings in the investigation he said tied Mangione to the killing, including surveillance footage and a fake ID he used to check into a Manhattan hostel on Nov. 24.

Police officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, found that ID when they arrested Mangione on Monday.

Mangione doesn’t yet have a lawyer who can speak on his behalf, court officials said.

Pennsylvania authorities release photos of Luigi Mangione at McDonald’s and in cell

Images of Mangione released Tuesday by Pennsylvania State Police showed him pulling down his mask in the corner of the McDonald’s while holding what appeared to be hash browns and wearing a winter jacket and ski cap. In another photo from a holding cell, he stood unsmiling with rumpled hair.

The suspect’s cousin, a Maryland lawmaker, is postponing a fundraiser

Mangione’s cousin, Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione, announced Tuesday morning that he’s postponing a fundraiser planned later this week at the Hayfields Country Club north of Baltimore, which was purchased by the Mangione family in 1986.

“Because of the nature of this terrible situation involving my Cousin I do not believe it is appropriate to hold my fundraising event scheduled for this Thursday at Hayfields,” Nino Mangione said in a social media post. “I want to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. My family and I are heartbroken and ask that you remember the family of Mr. Thompson in your prayers. Thank you.”

The search for the suspect involved dogs, drones and scuba divers

Officers used New York City’s muscular surveillance system. Investigators analyzed DNA samples, fingerprints and internet addresses. Police went door to door looking for witnesses.

When an arrest came five days later, those sprawling investigative efforts shared credit with an alert civilian’s instincts. A customer at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania noticed another patron who resembled the man in the oblique security-camera photos New York police had publicized.

Suspect is expected to be eventually be extradited to New York

He remains jailed in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. By late Monday evening, prosecutors in Manhattan had added a charge of murder, according to an online court docket.

It’s unclear whether Luigi Nicholas Mangione has an attorney who can comment on the allegations. Asked at Monday’s arraignment whether he needed a public defender, Mangione asked whether he could “answer that at a future date.”

