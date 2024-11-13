The Latest: Republicans win House majority of 218 seats

Republicans have won enough seats to control the House of Representatives, completing the party’s sweep into power and securing their hold on both chambers of Congress and the White House. Republicans gained control of the Senate last week.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress Wednesday, ending an ethics probe into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct and drug use after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for attorney general. Gaetz’s nomination was one of several picks unveiled by Trump, including Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence.

President Joe Biden welcomed Trump to the White House for an Oval Office visit that’s a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power — a ritual Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.

The GOP’s majority is thin and a highly functioning House is also far from guaranteed

The past two years of Republican House control were defined by infighting as hardline conservative factions sought to gain influence and power by openly defying their party leadership. While Johnson — at times with Trump’s help — largely tamed open rebellions against his leadership, the right wing of the party is ascendant and ambitious on the heels of Trump’s election victory.

The Republican majority also depends on a small group of lawmakers who won tough elections by running as moderates. It remains to be seen whether they will stay on board for some of the most extreme proposals championed by Trump and his allies.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, meanwhile, is trying to keep Democrats relevant to any legislation that passes Congress, an effort that will depend on Democratic leaders unifying over 200 members, even as the party undergoes a postmortem of their election losses.

Trump’s governing trifecta will be different this time

When Trump was elected as president in 2016, Republicans also swept Congress, but he still encountered Republican leaders resistant to his policy ideas, as well as a Supreme Court with a liberal majority. Not this time.

When he returns to the White House, Trump will be working with a Republican Party that has been completely transformed by his “MAGA movement” and a Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices, including three that he appointed.

“Republicans in the House and Senate have a mandate,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week. “The American people want us to implement and deliver that ‘America First’ agenda.”

Republicans win 218 US House seats, giving Donald Trump and the party control of government

Republicans have won enough seats to control the U.S. House, completing the party’s sweep into power and securing their hold on U.S. government alongside President-elect Donald Trump.

A House Republican victory in Arizona, alongside a win in slow-counting California earlier Wednesday, gave the GOP the 218 House victories that make up the majority. Republicans earlier gained control of the Senate from Democrats.

With hard-fought yet thin majorities, Republican leaders are envisioning a mandate to upend the federal government and swiftly implement Trump’s vision for the country.

The incoming president has promised to carry out the country’s largest-ever deportation operation, extend tax breaks, punish his political enemies, seize control of the federal government’s most powerful tools and reshape the U.S. economy. The GOP election victories ensure that Congress will be onboard for that agenda, and Democrats will be almost powerless to check it.

Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress

Trump told Speaker Mike Johnson earlier today that he would be tapping Gaetz for his administration as attorney general, reducing Johnson’s slim majority even further.

Gaetz submitted his resignation from Congress, effective immediately, launching an eight-week clock to fill his seat Johnson said, possibly in time for the start of the new Congress on Jan. 3. It also ends a long-running ethics investigation into the Florida congressman.

Johnson framed the stunning move by Gaetz to resign early and before confirmation as a way to help the majority fill his vacancy much quicker than if he were to wait until his Senate confirmation as attorney general.

But the decision and timing he chose to immediately step down raise concerns about the impending, years-long ethics probe into the Florida Republican, which was expected by many, including Gaetz, to be wrapped up by the end of the year. By stepping down, the bipartisan panel no longer has jurisdiction over Gaetz, deeming the probe and the subsequent report effectively dead.

What other Cabinet positions does Trump still need to pick?

While the president-elect has been busy filling out his incoming administration, there are still more appointments he needs to make.

Here are the Cabinet positions that Trump has yet to pick:

1. Secretary of Treasury 2. Secretary of the Interior 3. Secretary of Agriculture 4. Secretary of Labor 5. Secretary of Health and Human Services 6. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 7. Secretary of Transportation 8. Secretary of Energy 9. Secretary of Education 10. Secretary of Veterans Affairs 11. United States Trade Representative 12. Secretary of the Council of Economic Advisers 13. Administer of the Small Business Administration 14. Director of the Office of Management and Budget 15. Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy

The House Ethics Committee’s GOP chair says its investigation into Gaetz will continue — for now

Rep. Michael Guest, the GOP chair for the House Ethics Committee, told AP that Matt Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general does not change the panel’s ongoing probe into the congressman over alleged sex trafficking, sexual misconduct and drug use.

But if Gaetz is confirmed for the cabinet position, the committee will no longer have jurisdiction to continue its probe or release its report.

“Once we lose jurisdiction, there would not be a report that would be issued,” Guest said. “That’s not unique to this case, we have that every new Congress, where there are members who are under ethics investigation, who either choose not to run again, in some instances, or they resign or they lose reelection.”

He added, “We’re not going to rush this investigation because of the appointment. And so we’re going to again follow the rules and the procedures that we set in place.”

Some at the State Department express cautious optimism over Rubio nomination

At the State Department, at least some officials expressed cautious optimism about the Rubio nomination.

Three officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations with colleagues, said there was a sense that Rubio would be willing to work with and listen to career staff even if he might ultimately discard their advice.

And, one of them breathed a sigh of relief that Rubio was the least controversial pick announced by Trump.

In comparison to Gabbard, Gaetz and Hegseth, Rubio, a current senator who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is likely to have a relatively quick and easy confirmation hearing and vote with support from all of his GOP colleagues and at least some Democrats.

The new presidential transition rules

Four years ago, the Trump-appointed head of the GSA, Emily Murphy, determined that she had no legal standing to determine a winner in the presidential race because Trump was still challenging the results in court, claiming falsely that there was widespread voter fraud. That held up funding and cooperation for the transition.

It wasn’t until Trump’s efforts to subvert election results had collapsed across key states that Murphy agreed to formally “ ascertain a president-elect ” and begin the transition process. Trump eventually posted on social media that his administration would cooperate.

To prevent that kind of holdup in future transitions, the Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022 mandates that the transition process begin five days after the election — even if the winner is still in dispute. That is designed to avoid long delays and means that “an ‘affirmative ascertainment’ by the GSA is no longer a prerequisite for gaining transition support services,” according to agency guidelines on the new rules.

Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full House vote in new year

While Johnson has no serious challenger, he faces dissent within his ranks, particularly from hard-right conservatives and the Freedom Caucus withholding their votes as leverage to extract promises ahead.

Trump told House Republicans, during his first trip back to Washington since the party swept the 2024 election, that he’s with the speaker all the way, according to a person familiar with the remarks but unauthorized to discuss the private meeting near the Capitol.

Johnson heaped praise on Trump, calling him the “comeback king.”

It’s been a remarkable political journey for Johnson, the accidental speaker who rose as a last, best choice to replace ousted former speaker Kevin McCarthy more than a year ago and quickly set course by positioning himself alongside Trump and leading Republicans during the elections.

Trump’s selection of Gaetz is seen as a shock announcement

The Florida lawmaker was not one of the main names seen as a likely pick for the top law enforcement job. And Trump’s announcement was first pushed out on his social media network instead of a more formal announcement from his transition team, as most of his picks have been made.

Republican senators were reluctant to immediately criticize the pick.

16. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the likely incoming chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, refused to directly answer questions about Gaetz and stood silently for around a minute while he waited for a Senate subway train. 17. Texas Sen. John Cornyn, another member of the Judiciary panel, said he didn’t know Gaetz “other than his public persona, so we’ll handle it like any other nomination.” 18. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, newly elected as the incoming No. 2 Senate Republican, said that Trump “is going to continue to make his appointments. We’re going to continue to look forward to them coming to the Senate and have hearings and get his cabinet confirmed as quickly as possible.” He would not comment on Gaetz specifically. 19. Only North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared to express doubts about the nomination, saying he will have “his work cut out for him” to win enough votes for confirmation.

Trump says he will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to be attorney general

In selecting the congressman, Trump passed over some of the more established attorneys whose names had been mentioned as being contenders for the job.

“Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump’s pick of Gaetz comes as the House Ethics Committee is still investigating allegations that he was part of a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. The committee said its review now includes whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct. Gaetz has categorically denied all the allegations before the committee.

The Justice Department in 2023 ended a sex trafficking case against Gaetz with no charges against him.

Trump picks ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as director of national intelligence, continuing to stock his Cabinet with loyal personalities complimentary to his own, rather than long-term professionals in their requisite fields.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement. “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

Gabbard would come to the role as somewhat of an outsider compared to her predecessor, Avril Haines who was confirmed by the Senate in 2021 following several years in top national security and intelligence positions.

Gabbard hasn’t worked directly in the intelligence community, though has served on House committees including two years on the Homeland Security Committee. Like others, she has been among Trump’s most popular political surrogates.

Trump picks Sen. Marco Rubio as his Secretary of State

In naming Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his nominee for secretary of state, Trump has set up a onetime critic who evolved into one of the president-elect’s fiercest defenders to become the nation’s top diplomat.

The conservative lawmaker is a noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran, and was a finalist to be Trump’s running mate this summer.

On Capitol Hill, Rubio is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He has pushed for taking a harder line against China and has targeted social media app TikTok because its parent company is Chinese. He and other lawmakers contend that Beijing could demand access to the data of users whenever it wants.

“He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries,” Trump said of Rubio in a statement.

Trump made the announcement while flying back to Florida from Washington after meeting with President Joe Biden.

Trump has spoken with new Senate leader John Thune

President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone today with Sen. John Thune, who is fresh off being elected as the next Senate majority leader.

“Senate Republicans are excited and ready to get to work implementing President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people,” Thune said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Thune has had his differences with Trump, but reconnected with the president-elect earlier this spring as he launched a bid to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell atop the Senate Republican Conference. And in the days before the internal GOP leadership election, Thune stressed his commitment to working with Trump.

Trump says he had a ‘very good meeting’ with Biden

Trump told The New York Post that he and Biden discussed two issues they disagree on: Ukraine and Israel’s war against Hamas.

“I wanted — I asked for his views and he gave them to me,” Trump told the newspaper after the meeting. “Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what, what he thinks. And he gave them to me, he was very gracious.”

Biden strongly backs Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion and has repeatedly said he supports Israel’s right to defend itself.

Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine quickly and has said the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to support Israel against Hamas and its other enemies.

The White House says Trump and Biden had a ‘substantive’ meeting

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden and Trump had a “substantive meeting” for about two hours in the Oval Office.

She says they talked about domestic and foreign policy issues, and that Biden also raised important issues on Congress’ to-do list, such as funding the government and providing disaster relief money.

Biden also stressed to Trump that the transition will be orderly and there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump heads back to Florida

Trump’s plane took off from Joint Base Andrews just after 1:30 p.m. ET.

He’s returning to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, after about four hours in Washington.

Democratic state leaders prepare for a tougher time countering Trump in his second term

Democratic governors and state attorneys general are dusting off the playbooks from their offices’ pushback against President-elect Donald Trump’s policies, but they know it could be a harder battle in his second time in office.

Trump’s campaign promises included mass deportations of people in the country illegally, and his history includes rolling back environmental regulations and setting the stage for state abortion bans by nominating three new Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

All of that is putting liberals on edge — and believing that an organized resistance is necessary. Democratic state officials are positioning themselves to carry it out.

Trump leaves the White House

Trump has left the White House after meeting with Biden for close to two hours.

He’s expected to head to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to fly back to Florida.

Maine elections chief who drew Trump’s ire narrates House tabulations in livestream

Maine’s elections chief, a former civil liberties attorney who sparred with President-elect Donald Trump over ballot access, is acting like a play-by-play sports announcer as she describes the state’s process of determining a congressional winner through ranked choice voting.

Shenna Bellows is spending the week streaming the effort live on YouTube and answering questions in real time.

“We hope that when people see it for themselves, they will believe that our elections do have integrity, that they’re free and fair. And then maybe they’ll have a little more trust in the election officials who are working so hard to make these elections happen,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows told The Associated Press.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden led Republican challenger Austin Theriault by about 2,000 first-place votes after nearly 400,000 ballots were cast in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, but neither got more than 49%, so the ranked choice process will reallocate other votes to determine a majority, her office announced.

Biden and Xi will meet in Peru as US-China relations tested again by Trump’s return

President Joe Biden will hold talks Saturday with China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an international summit in Peru, a face-to-face meeting that comes as Beijing braces for Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

A senior Biden administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement, confirmed plans for the meeting to take place while the two leaders are in Lima for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. That will come just over two months before Trump’s inauguration.

During his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump promised to slap blanket 60% tariffs on all Chinese exports to the U.S., a move that would jolt the already tumultuous relationship between Beijing and Washington.

Republican Scott Baugh concedes to Democrat Dave Min in critical California House race

Republican Scott Baugh has conceded in his race against Democrat Dave Min in a Southern California U.S. House district, ending his bid to seize the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter.

The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner because thousands of ballots have not yet been counted.

In a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday night, Baugh said “despite running a strong campaign … that effort is going to come up a little short.”

The 47th District in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, was a top target for national Republicans looking to protect and possibly expand the party’s narrow majority in the chamber.

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected the next Senate majority leader

Republicans have elected South Dakota Sen. John Thune as the next Senate majority leader, completing a momentous shift in their leadership that elevates a top deputy of Sen. Mitch McConnell into a key position as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Thune, who’s 63 and in his fourth Senate term, has promised to work closely with Trump despite differences the two have had over the years. Thune will be a crucial part of the incoming president’s efforts to push through his policy agenda.

He beat out two other competitors, Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida, by gaining majority support from GOP senators in a secret ballot vote.

Republicans are replacing Kentucky’s McConnell, the longest serving Senate party leader, as they prepare to take majority control with the 53 seats they won in last week’s elections.

Biden and Trump both promise a smooth transition

At the White House, they sat in matching yellow chairs in front of a roaring fireplace.

Biden told Trump his team will “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated” and has everything he needs.

“Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition,” Biden said.

Trump responded by saying, “Politics is tough and it’s, uh, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth it’ll be as smooth as it can get. And I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles are attending the meeting.

House Republicans say Elon Musk was a center of attention as Trump addressed them

“He got three standing ovations,” Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said of Musk.

“Out of everybody, Elon Musk is who (Trump) gave the biggest support for,” Norman said.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., described Musk as “such a presence” during the meeting and drew a large crowd of lawmakers around him, though he didn’t get to speak to him personally.

“He’s a bright light in any room he’s in,” Higgins said

Jill Biden joins the president to greet Trump at the White House

First lady Jill Biden joined President Joe Biden to greet the president-elect when he arrived at the White House.

The White House says the first lady also gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for his wife, Melania, the incoming first lady.

Melania Trump did not go to the White House with her husband for the traditional meeting with the outgoing first lady.

In her letter, Jill Biden expressed her team’s readiness to assist Melania Trump with the transition, the White House said.

During Biden meeting, an email went to Trump supporters with the subject ‘Trump is inside the White House’

The fundraising email said “President Trump is inside the White House right now conducting a very important meeting” and directed supporters to fill out an online poll about what his priority should be.

Trump’s fundraising operation has often timed his messages so they’re sent out notifying his supporters as he’s appearing on stage or — during his legal challenges — appearing in court.

House Republicans were elated Wednesday when Trump came to speak to their conference

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas wore his “Make America Great Again” tie with matching Trump gold sneakers. After Trump’s speech, Nehls told reporters it was electric inside the room and the party must put aside the chaos of the last few years and unify behind the president-elect.

“If Donald Trump says, ‘jump three feet high and scratch your head,’ we all jump three feet high and scratch our head,” Nehls said.

Four advisers from Trump’s campaign will be joining his White House staff

President-elect Donald Trump is bringing four advisers from his presidential campaign into his new White House as deputy chiefs of staff, including two longtime aides and the political director who played a key role in his victory.

Trump announced Wednesday that longtime aide Dan Scavino will serve as a deputy without giving a specific portfolio; campaign political director James Blair as deputy for legislative, political and public affairs; and Taylor Budowich as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. All will have the rank of assistant to the president.

Trump also formally announced Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, will be deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. That had previously been confirmed by Vice President-elect JD Vance on Monday.

Speaker Johnson begins fight for the House gavel, winning nod from Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson is beginning the hard fight for his gavel, a weeks-long campaign that starts Wednesday during internal House Republican leadership elections and will establish the new power centers in Congress for a Washington dominated by President-elect Donald Trump.

While Johnson has no serious challenger, he faces dissent within his ranks, particularly from hard-right conservatives and the Freedom Caucus withholding their votes as leverage to extract promises ahead.

The speaker won a welcome endorsement early Wednesday from Trump, who told House Republicans in a morning meeting near the Capitol he was with Johnson all the way, according to a person familiar with the private remarks and unauthorized to publicly discuss them.

The visit was Trump’s first back to Washington after winning the 2024 election and Johnson heaped praise on the president-elect, calling him the “comeback king.”

Biden greeted Trump with a handshake in the Oval Office, each pledging a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican

Biden congratulated Trump. Trump said “politics is tough” and not always a nice world “but it is a nice world today.”

Reporters were quickly ushered out of the room.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the White House

Trump arrived a little behind schedule for the meeting with President Joe Biden.

It was scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Biden talks education at a White House event before his meeting with Trump

As Trump was appearing on Capitol Hill, Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted educators at the White House to talk about the administration’s work to promote community colleges.

Jill Biden has taught English and writing at community colleges for many years.

At one point she noted that the semester is ending soon and her students are working on their final assignments. Then she said, “Joe and I are also preparing for what’s coming next.”

Biden then made the sign of the cross over himself and smiled. The audience laughed.

Elon Musk arrives at the GOP conference in Washington

Musk, who’s been a fixture of late with Trump, arrived at the GOP conference in Washington just as Trump was coming in to address leaders.

On Tuesday night, Trump said Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would run a panel focused on government efficiency that would be outside government but advise the White House. It’s not entirely clear how the operation will work.

Trump says he thinks even Democratic strongholds can be won by the GOP

“We won it every way, all seven swing states by a lot,” he said, speaking to GOP leaders in Washington.

Trump commented on the results in Democratic strongholds like New Jersey and California, declaring that winning in the latter state would be “very doable. It would be really doable if they change the election process.”

Trump says it’s ‘nice to win’

Trump is speaking to GOP leaders in Washington for the first time since he won the 2024 presidential election.

“It’s always nice to win,” Trump said.

Trump won 312 electoral votes to Democrat Kamala Harris’ 226.

Trump is welcomed with a standing ovation at the GOP conference

Trump got a standing ovation from House GOP leaders gathered for a conference at a Washington hotel Wednesday morning.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “Ladies and gentlemen please stand for the 47th President of the United States.”

Sen. Marco Rubio wouldn’t confirm or deny reports that Trump asked him to serve as secretary of state

Rubio, when asked about it Wednesday, told reporters “those are media reports” and said any news would come from Trump’s transition team.

The Republican Florida senator is a former critic of Trump who’s become one of his fiercest defenders and appeared with him on the campaign trail in the final weeks.

Two members of Congress honored for their efforts on immigration policy

As House Republicans are meeting, two members of Congress trying to come to agreement on border and immigration policy are being honored for their efforts.

Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi of New York and Republican Congressman Morgan Luttrell of Texas began their effort in July.

They were honored Wednesday in Washington by the National Immigration Forum, an organization that promotes the value of immigration in America.

Trump is en route to meet with House Republicans

The president-elect walked slowly down the airplane stairs at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, greeted his military greeter and got into the motorcade for the trip to Capitol Hill.

He did not speak with reporters who were there to document his arrival in Washington.

Elon Musk posted on social media details about his new appointment

It’s meant to reassure investors in his publicly traded company, Tesla.

The billionaire, in a post on X on Wednesday, shared a message from a shareholder in his company noting that his appointment running a new “Department of Government Efficiency” for President-elect Donald Trump will provide advice and guidance to the new president from outside of government and is limited to 21 months, ending on July 4, 2026.

Musk shared the post with the message: “Important details”

Melania Trump isn’t joining her husband at the White House

“Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success,” Melania Trump’s office said.

No reason was given for why she didn’t accept the invitation.

The Bidens had extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House. The spouses typically meet upstairs in the residence while the president and president-elect meet in the Oval Office.

Trump makes a victor’s return to Washington to meet with Biden and GOP lawmakers

Donald Trump is making a victor’s return to Washington.

The president-elect’s plane landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning. President Joe Biden — both Trump’s successor and predecessor to the presidency — will welcome him to the White House for an Oval Office visit. It’s a traditional part of the peaceful handoff of power — a ritual Trump himself declined to participate in four years ago.

Trump also planned to meet with congressional Republicans as they focus on his Day 1 priorities and prepare for a potentially unified government with a GOP sweep of power in the nation’s capital. His visit, amid Republican congressional leadership elections, could put his imprint on the outcome.

When Trump rolls up to the White House to meet with Biden, Kamala Harris won’t be there

The vice president is spending the morning in meetings at her official residence, according to a person with knowledge of her schedule.

If she does show up later — either at the White House or the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where most of her staff works — it likely wouldn’t be until after Trump leaves.

— Chris Megerian

The No. 3 House Republican leader says he expects Trump will deliver a ‘great message’

Tom Emmer of Minnesota says he’s expecting Trump to talk to House Republicans about how to “restart America’s economy by unleashing American energy,” sealing the southern border and removing immigrants who entered illegally under President Biden.

“I expect him to give a great message today, more like a locker room speech getting everybody ready for what’s coming in January,” Emmer said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Elon Musk to join Trump for his meeting with House Republicans

Billionaire Elon Musk will join Trump in Washington, according to a Trump aide.

The SpaceX owner, who Trump just named to a government efficiency advisory role in the new administration, is not currently expected to be at Trump’s meeting with Biden at the White House.

Musk will join Trump’s earlier meeting with House Republicans before he and Biden meet in the Oval Office. He’s been a steady presence at Trump’s side since the election.

Wednesday’s meeting puts Biden and Trump together for first time since their June debate

It was Biden’s poor performance at that debate that led Democrats to start pressuring him to drop out and let another candidate take on Trump.

Biden pulled the plug on his campaign weeks later and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She lost to Trump in last week’s election.

Trump is heading to a big day in Washington

President-elect Donald Trump is on his way to Washington to meet with Republican congressional leaders on Capitol Hill and President Joe Biden at the White House.

Trump’s plane took off from the airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, around 7:30 a.m. ET for the roughly two-hour flight to the U.S. capital.

A meeting between the incoming and outgoing president is tradition but then-President Trump didn’t invite Biden to the White House after he lost to the Democrat in 2020.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says it was important to Biden to invite Trump because he believes in the “norms” and a peaceful transfer of power.

Senate Republicans are gathering behind closed doors to pick a new majority leader

Republican senators will gather behind closed doors Wednesday to decide who will replace longtime Senate leader Mitch McConnell and lead their new majority next year — a decision that could shape the future of the Senate, and the party, as Donald Trump reclaims the presidency.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Texas Sen. John Cornyn and Florida Sen. Rick Scott have been scrambling to win the most votes in the secret ballot election, promising a new direction in the Senate even as they furiously compete for Trump’s favor. It will be the first test of Trump’s relationship with Congress after he won the election decisively and claimed a mandate for his agenda.

It’s uncertain who will win.

