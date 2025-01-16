The Latest: Burgum, Zeldin and more appear for confirmation hearings, Bondi returns for day 2

Senate hearings are scheduled this week for several of Trump’s picks for the Cabinet. While many are rapidly gaining support for their confirmation, the remaining still have to go before the committees overseeing the agencies Trump wants them to run.

Here’s the latest:

Bessent talked about his background, growing up in South Carolina and getting involved in finance

“We must work to get our fiscal house in order,” Bessent said in his opening statement. “As we begin 2025, Americans are barreling towards an economic crisis towards year end.”

He called for an extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“For too long, our nation has allowed unfair distortions in the international trade system,” he said.

Scott Turner’s NFL ties highlighted as he seeks confirmation for housing secretary

Turner, who also served in the first Trump administration, spoke before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee for his nomination as leader of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Sen. Tim Scott, the Republican chairman of the committee, in his opening remarks took a pause before mentioning the former name of the Washington football team where Turner once played. Turner noted he was drafted in the 7th round of the NFL, “which is the last round for those that don’t know,” a quip that got some chuckles in the room.

Lee Zeldin faces questions about climate change science during his hearing

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asked Zeldin basic questions about climate change science, including what impact carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels have on the atmosphere.

“I don’t sit before you as a scientist,” Zeldin said, but after a follow-up question said carbon dioxide traps heat.

He said he was committed to achieving clean water and air, but didn’t provide specifics about what he would do to address climate change. President-elect Donald Trump has cast doubt on basic climate science and promised to enact an energy policy that expands oil and gas development.

Sen. Lindsay Graham introduced Bessent, who’s seated next to him

“We need a Secretary of Treasury who knows what he’s doing, has the trust of the president and loves his country,” Graham said. “Your ship came in with this guy.”

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden says voters won’t get the change they voted for in Bessent or Trump

“In a Trump economy, the winner’s circle is small,” Wyden, a ranking member of the committee said in his opening statement.

To bring in revenues, Wyden said the Trump administration “will be offering across the board tariffs,” he said “trillions of dollars in new taxes paid for by working Americans.”

Wyden brought up the IRS’s new Direct File system — where taxpayers can file their taxes directly to the IRS for free — and the threat it faces to be defunded.

“The software giants want Direct File killed. Republicans are on their side, so they might get their way. It could cost American taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone,” he said.

Committee chair says Trump ‘made an excellent choice in nominating you for Secretary of Treasury’

Republican Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo opened Bessent’s confirmation hearing, telling him: “It’s clear you followed applicable law and provided thousands of pages of documentation that substantiate your positions.”

“President Trump made an excellent choice in nominating you for Secretary of Treasury,” Crapo told Bessent.

Confirmation hearing begins for Scott Bessent, Trump’s pick for treasury secretary

Bessent is joined by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Before the hearing began, Bessent walked around the room shaking hands with senators before being seated.

Confirmation hearing begins for Lee Zeldin, Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin, a close and longtime ally of President-elect Donald Trump, has promised to dismantle “left wing” environmental regulations as the next leader of the EPA.

His confirmation hearing is getting started and he’ll likely face questions about Trump’s rejection of climate science and how the agency can adhere to its mission to protect human health and the environment if Zeldin’s focus is on economic growth and dismantling regulations.

Today’s confirmation hearing schedule

10 a.m.: Doug Burgum, Interior Department The former governor of North Dakota and businessman appears before members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who will consider his nomination as interior secretary, the chief steward of U.S. public lands. Burgum, who endorsed Trump after ending his own 2024 presidential bid and campaigned for Trump, has also been tapped to lead the National Energy Council. Trump has said the council will seek to establish U.S. “energy dominance” around the world.

10 a.m.: Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development Department The former NFL player who ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in Trump’s first term appears at a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Turner is a professional mentor, pastor and former Texas House member. HUD is charged with addressing the nation’s housing needs and fair housing laws, and oversees housing for the poorest Americans.

10 a.m.: Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency The former New York congressman appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The agency is tasked with matters pertaining to environmental protection, conducting assessments, research, education and maintaining and enforcing national standards.

10:15 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Day 2 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

10:30 a.m.: Scott Bessent, Treasury Department The billionaire money manager from South Carolina takes questions from members of the Senate Finance Committee. Bessent would be the first openly LGBTQ+ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration. The treasury chief helps formulate financial, economic, and tax policy, and manage the public debt.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.