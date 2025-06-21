The Landing MN asks for water donations

Landing MN Water Donations

(ABC 6 News)- The Landing MN is looking for donations of single-use plastic bottled water ahead of the weekend heat.

According to a Facebook post, the non-profit says they are currently running extremely low on bottled water.

The Landing MN says it knows single-use plastic bottles aren’t ideal for the environment but many of the people who go there carry everything they own on their backs and adding the weight of a reusable bottle isn’t practical.

Donations can be dropped off at the day center. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.