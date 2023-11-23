The Great Gobble 5K returns after the pandemic, first time since 2019

(ABC 6 News) – Before digging into their Thanksgiving meals, dozens got an early run in Rochester this morning at The Great Gobble 5K.

Starting and finishing at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester, it’s the first time the event has been held since 2019. It’s all put together by the Rochester Running Club and it’s all for a good cause, The Salvation Army.

“People, you people rock! I mean it’s so much fun just seeing the community come together. It doesn’t matter. It’s a diverse group of runners and family and it’s just great. It’s great to see everybody,” said Ray Gladkowski, a Volunteer, and Member of the Church.

17-year-old Noah Billing was the first one to cross the finish line. He ran the track in just over 18 minutes.

“Ah, it just feels great! That’s part of why I keep doing these races. It brings that good feeling of a good accomplishment,” Billings said just minutes after he crossed the finish line.

About $10,000 was raised for the Salvation Army.