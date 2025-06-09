Teen injured after SUV hits deer on I-90

(ABC 6 News) – A 19-year-old was injured after the Toyota 4Runner they were traveling in stuck a deer on Interstate 90.

According to MSP, the crash occurred near Milepost 236 in Winona County. They say the SUV was heading west Monday morning at 12:36 a.m. when it struck a deer.

Isaiah Mendez Lopez of Farmington suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver, 26-year-old Christopher Morales of Farmington and a second passenger, 28-year-old Joey Raymond Mendez of St. Paul were not injured.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol in not a factor.

St. Charles Police, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Charles Fire Department responded to the crash.