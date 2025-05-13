Tariff pauses allow temporary relief for Oronoco small business

(ABC 6 News) — Oronoco entrepreneur Beth Benike was sent scrambling after new tariffs left her wondering how she was going to afford getting her business supplies into the U.S.

However, President Trump announced on Monday that the 145% tariffs on imports from China have been cut to 30% for the next three months.

The drop will allow Benike’s business, Busy Baby, to get her teething spoons and Busy Baby mats into the U.S.

The change could allow her to still complete merchandise deals with Target and Walmart, but it does not yet put her in the clear.

“The administration puts on this 145% tax, then brings it down to 30 and acts like we should be so grateful. It’s like, no, six weeks ago, it was a zero percent tariff. It’s still going to cost me $48,000,” Benike said.

While the temporary decrease gives Benike breathing room, she hopes bills to exempt small American businesses from tariffs still pass.

“It’s great that we can stay in business for three more months. It gives us more time to develop a plan, but there’s still so much uncertainty. And as a business, you need to be planning at least 180 days out, if not longer,” Benike said.

Benike said she is trying to get her goods on the next ship to the U.S> in case the administration changes its position again before the 90 days are up.