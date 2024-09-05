Target brings back car seat trade-in event

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Target is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in event later this month.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced that starting Sunday, September 15th, you can drop off an old car seat at one of the designated in-store boxes.

Any car seats, even those that are damaged or expired, are acceptable. You’ll then scan a code for 20% off a brand new car seat, stroller, and more kids items. That coupon can be used twice.

The event will run through September 28th.