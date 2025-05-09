Talking about new Peregrine Falcon chicks on Falcon Friday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Peregrine falcons have been nesting on top of Mayo Clinic buildings in Rochester since 1987, when the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program began.

Jackie Fallon from the program joined Hanna Holland in the ABC 6 News studio for Falcon Friday to talk about the new chicks that recently hatched.