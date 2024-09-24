Rochester man arrested for allegedly peeking into home

(ABC 6 News) – A 40-year-old Rochester man was arrested Monday evening, after being accused of looking into windows.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 8th Avenue SE on a report of a male peeking in a window of a home at around 9:45 p.m. A person inside the home saw the suspecte and chased him into the backyard of a nearby home.

Police found the suspect hiding inside the porch of a home on the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue SE.

Samnang Keo is facing recommended charges for gross misdemeanor interference with privacy and misdemeanor trespassing.