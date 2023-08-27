Suspected drunk driver crashes into Oronoco mobile home Saturday night

(ABC 6 News) – A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody Saturday night after crashing into a mobile home in Oronoco.

According to responding emergency personnel, around 11:20 p.m. a car crashed into a mobile home at the Oronoco Estates and the driver was suspected to have been drinking.

One person inside the home was assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

The male driver was taken into custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more information.